Ramaswami, Mrs. Visalakshi (Visalam)

Mrs. Ramaswami taught her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the foods and celebrations of her native South India. She will always be remembered as a great cook, conversationalist, and the best grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Ramaswami will always be loved and missed but we know that a life that touches the hearts of so many people is everlasting and will go on forever.

There will be a private "family only" religious cremation ceremony on May 6, Wednesday. A Celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

The family wants to thank Visalakshi's caregivers from Cairasu for their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at lakshmidnr@aol.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local food pantries in her name to alleviate some suffering due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

