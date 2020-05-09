Ramaswami, Mrs. Visalakshi (Visalam)

MADISON - Mrs. Visalakshi (Visalam) Ramaswami, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, at 3:30 AM at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.
She was born in Nagappattinam, Tamil Nadu, India on October 17, 1924. Visalam is survived by all her children, daughters Dr. Lakshmi Sridharan (Dr. Bhavani Shree Sridharan), Madison, WI, Thangam Rajamani (late Mr. Rajamani) Houston, TX, Raji Iyer (Dr. Anand Iyer), Randolph NJ, and sons Dr. Dandapani (Uma Dandapani), Pasadena, CA, and Dr. Srinivasan (Kalpana Srinivasan), East Brunswick, NJ.
Visalam was blessed with eight grandchildren Anjali Padmavathi Sridharan (John), Ganesh Rajamani (Krithiga), Savita Visalakshi Dandapani (Sean), Kumar Ram Dandapani (Jennifer), Swapna Fabbiano (Vincent), Poorna Srinivasan, Rakesh Narayanan Iyer (Lindsey), and Annika Mangalam Iyer (Andrew) and nine great grandchildren including Chandini, Malini, Yashwanthsai, Yashaswinisai, Neal, Rohan, Jaya, Liam, and Aiden. Visalam (Athai, Periamma) leaves behind many nieces and nephews in India and in the US.
Mrs. Ramaswami was extremely popular in Madison, liked by all, and with her ever-present smile made friends easily. She was born and raised in a conservative South Indian, Tamil, Brahmin family. During her early adult life, she had to move to North India, and then later in life, halfway around the world to Madison, WI, and in all cases, she adjusted beautifully, without ever sacrificing her strong beliefs.
Mrs. Ramaswami taught her grandchildren and great-grandchildren the foods and celebrations of her native South India. She will always be remembered as a great cook, conversationalist, and the best grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Ramaswami will always be loved and missed but we know that a life that touches the hearts of so many people is everlasting and will go on forever.
There will be a private "family only" religious cremation ceremony on May 6, Wednesday. A Celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
The family wants to thank Visalakshi's caregivers from Cairasu for their loving care.
Online condolences may be made at lakshmidnr@aol.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local food pantries in her name to alleviate some suffering due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.
