Ralph W. Nickelson Sr.

Nov. 28, 1942 - June 17, 2023

NEILLSVILLE - Ralph W. Nickelson Sr., age 80, of Neillsville, Wisconsin passed away on June 17, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. Ralph was born to Walter Nickelson and Jeanette Bierman on November 28, 1942 in Elgin, Illinois. He graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, Illinois. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the USS York 1175. When he was finished serving in the U.S. Navy, he had various occupations such as welding, construction and he was even an EMT.

Ralph loved being active in his community. He was a part of many clubs such as the Boy Scouts in Mauston, Wisconsin. He also volunteered his time in the local 4-H Club as a Leader, The Lion's Club, and the American Legion. Ralph also devoted his time to the Methodist Church where he went to in Mauston. On July 14, 1987, Ralph married the love of his life, Iris Krietlow, in Miami, Florida. They did everything they could imagine together throughout the years, but they especially loved to ride motorcycle and going to garage sales and flea markets.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Iris Mae Nickelson (Kreitlow); children: Jim and Jerry (Julie); step-children: Dan Mojzis, Tammy (Mark) Condon, Matthew Mojzis and Mike (April) Mojzis; grandchildren: Caitlyn, Ann Marie, and Emily Rose Nickelson; Tyler David, Bryce Thomas Nickelson; Andrew Douglas, Jessica Marie, and Zachary James Condon; brother, John (Darlene) Nickelson and a sister-in-law, Ellen Nickelson.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Walter T. Nickelson and Jeanette Bierman; son, Ralph Walter Nickelson Jr.; and brother Earl Robert Nickelson. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 110 / New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Rd., New Lisbon. Private inurnment with full military honors will be held at the Rose Cemetery, Mauston.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.