Jan. 25, 1939 – Aug. 30, 2022

MADISON — Ralph "Skip" Peterson, age 83, passed away August 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on January 25, 1939, to Ralph and Margaret (Rogers) Peterson, Skip graduated from East High School in 1957.

Little did Skip know as an 11-year-old lad sweeping floors of his father's auto parts store that it would lead to his career. He came to own his father's business, H&R Auto Parts on Park Street in Madison, as well as Lodi Auto Parts and Bell Distributing Company in Spring Green.

Skip loved sports. As a bowling enthusiast, Skip sometimes bowled seven nights a week in the 1950-70s, building quite a name for himself amongst the Madison area bowling community. Football season was a special time of year for Skip. An avid Badger and Packer fan, he always texted game times and channels to his daughter, Cheri. Badger Basketball was another favorite sport of Skip's and Donna, too. Sundays were spent watching golf with Donna's appreciation over time!

Skip's dream of owning a Northwoods lakefront cabin came true in 1976. He purchased and finished the shell of a cabin on East Horsehead Lake — his happy place. He loved musky fishing and grilling on charcoal — never a one for a gas grill, Skip enjoyed entertaining friends and family there. Skip never turned down a card game of euchre, cribbage, or poker, and played other card games like a shark! Skip and Donna wintered in Yuma, Ariz., and spent time at the cabin as much as able.

Skip is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna (Bailey) Peterson; daughter, Cheri (Dan) Rip; stepsons: Bob (Julie) Wall and Steve (Marge) Wall; grandchildren: Jennifer Belz and Ryan (Brittany Norton) Belz; step-grandchildren, Liz (Tom) Baehnk, Katie (Don) Busalacchi, Justin (Carmen) Wall, and Chase Wall; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Claudette Schmutzer; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike Peterson; stepson, David Wall; step-grandson, Jeremy Wall; and brother-in-law Robert Schumtzer.

A Celebration of Skip's life will be taking place on September 21, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Day Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, WI 53716.

Skip's family wishes to thank the staff from Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful care and support they provided to Skip and his family. Memorials to Agrace Hospice Care are welcome.

Dad was a quiet man, not much for words, although you always knew he had your back. Love and miss you, Pops!