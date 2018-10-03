LANCASTER—Sheldon James “Jim” Ralph, age 69, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. He was born on Sept. 12, 1949, in Lancaster, the son of Homer and Nancy (Smith) Ralph. Jim graduated from Lancaster High School in 1967. He furthered his education at Lawrence University in Appleton, where he played varsity football, and at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
After college, Jim went to work in the family business Grant County Abstract Company. He eventually purchased the business from his father, Homer. Jim was an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating on the Mississippi and spending time with his grandchildren. For many years, Jim and Linda enjoyed traveling to Maui and Mexico.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughter, Lori; grandchildren, Jordan, Kennedy, Christian, Jaiden, Braylinn, and Carter; his sister, Mary (Tim) Ralph; brothers, Richard (Wendy) Ralph and John Ralph; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Nancy Ralph; grandparents; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Ralph.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. at MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 313 Fredrick, Cassville, with the Reverend Pamela Strakeljahn officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Online condolences, www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.