Jan. 28, 1932 – Jan. 9, 2023

PLAIN — Ralph J. Soeldner, age 90 of Plain, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

He was born on January 28, 1932, in Plain, Wis., the son of Adam and Mary (Neuheisel) Soeldner. Ralph was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and employed by Edward Kraemer & Sons for 46 years as the company controller.

During that time, he served as President of the Village of Plain, President of the Plain Lion’s Club, 4th degree and Grand Knight of the Plain Knights of Columbus Council, library board officer, Plain Golf Course Development Volunteer Committee, Sauk County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center Advisory Board and St. Luke’s Parish Council.

He was married on September 7, 1974, to the former Donna (Yanke) Kindschi.

Survivors include, his wife, Donna Soeldner of Plain; four children: Lynn Bloomquist of Delaware, OH, Lyle (Sue) Kindschi of Loganville, Luanne Kindschi of Spring Green, Bill (Tara) Kindschi of Loganville; seven grandchildren: Angie (Mark) Merrin, Jenny (Ryan) McQuillen, Lisa (Marty) Pertzborn, Leon Kindschi, Darren (Kristin) Radel, Deanna (Philip) Meinholz, Levi Kindschi; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Soeldner of Plain; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family graveside service was held at St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery in Plain.

