Jan. 19, 1942—March 5, 2023

BROOKLYN—Ralph Allen Novotny, age 81, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on Jan. 19, 1942, in Monfort, Wis., the son of Milan and Luella (Knutson) Novotny.

Ralph graduated from Cobb High School in 1960. He met the love of his life, Gloria (Fritsch) Novotny, his high school sweetheart, and they married on July 21, 1961, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Edmund, Wis. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon.

Ralph was a pilot and enjoyed flying in his younger years. He liked golfing, fishing and cutting wood and maintaining his yard. He loved playing cards, especially rummy and euchre and spending time playing poker with his poker group. He was an avid Badgers and Packers fan and enjoyed taking the occasional trip to Ho-chunk.

Ralph is survived by wife, Gloria; daughter-in-law, Sherry Novotny; six grandchildren, Shane (Sara) Novotny, Shawna Kovacs, Skyler (Stephanie) Novotny, Zachary Novotny, Megan Mandt and Mckenzie Mandt; four great-grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Eden Novotny, Henry and Harper Kovacs; brothers, Larry Novotny of Mississippi and Stan Novotny of Mount Horeb; sister, Joan Novotny Ziegelbauer of Middleton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Novotny; son, Scott Novotny; parents, Milan and Luella; and sister-in-law, Christine Novotny.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with Pastor Ellen Stelzle presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Burial at Prairie Mound Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

