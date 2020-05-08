Raley, Dennis Arthur

FALL RIVER—Dennis Arthur Raley, age 67, of rural Fall River, peacefully passed away at his home with family by his side on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer.
Dennis was born on May 16, 1952, in Columbus, son of Edgar and Luella Raley.
He was accompanied through most of his life unified with Barbara (Lange) Raley, married at St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Feb. 20, 1971. His 38 year long marriage to Barb brought him four sons and seven grandchildren.
Dennis was a doting husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Many years were spent sharing his love of racing and cars with his sons and grandkids. He spent his time at the racetrack watching his son and granddaughter race, attending sporting events, and doing body work on cars.
He worked at Karrow Auto Body, Fall River Foundry, and finished his career at Wolf Appliance of Fitchburg.
Dennis survived by his three loving sons, Dan (Amy) Raley of Fall River, Andy (Kate) Raley of Fall River, and Kurt (Deb) Raley of Waupun; siblings, Carol Churchill, Dianna (Robert) McKay, Alvin (Shirley) Raley, Dave (Colleen) Raley, Larry (Debbie), Karla (Dave Christian) Daase and brother in-law Timothy Lange; seven grandchildren, Morgan and Taylor; Hanna, Alyssa, and Samantha; Kooper and Konner; as well as lifelong friends, Joe and Mona Fredrick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; son, Timothy Robert; parents, Luella and Edgar; parents-in-law, Delilah and Robert Lange; brothers-in-law, Jerry Churchill, Russell Lange, and sister-in-law, Janet.
A Celebration of life to be determined at a later date. Interment was held at Ohio Cemetery in Rio. A special thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and staff that helped with the exceptional care and love of Dennis in the recent weeks. It will always be remembered and appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.