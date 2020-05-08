Raley, Dennis Arthur

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FALL RIVER—Dennis Arthur Raley, age 67, of rural Fall River, peacefully passed away at his home with family by his side on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Dennis was born on May 16, 1952, in Columbus, son of Edgar and Luella Raley.

He was accompanied through most of his life unified with Barbara (Lange) Raley, married at St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Feb. 20, 1971. His 38 year long marriage to Barb brought him four sons and seven grandchildren.

Dennis was a doting husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Many years were spent sharing his love of racing and cars with his sons and grandkids. He spent his time at the racetrack watching his son and granddaughter race, attending sporting events, and doing body work on cars.

He worked at Karrow Auto Body, Fall River Foundry, and finished his career at Wolf Appliance of Fitchburg.