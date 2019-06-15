MADISON—Mrs. Lalita Rajaraman departed this world on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from her home in Madison, Wis., following complications due to a stroke and Alzheimer’s.
Mrs. Rajaraman was born on July 26, 1935, in Munger, a town in Bihar, located in East India. She was raised in Calcutta where she completed her schooling and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. A classically trained Carnatic vocalist, Mrs. Rajaraman gave many public performances in her youth. Music was an integral part of her life. Though Alzheimer’s slowly chipped away at her personal and treasured memories, she would still remember and sing tunes of devotional Carnatic songs.
She enjoyed a happy married life with Mr. NS Rajaraman for over twenty years. Just as her husband was enjoying great success in his corporate career, he succumbed to lung cancer after a difficult illness at a young age. Their sons were only 11 and 14 then. Mrs Rajaraman entered the corporate world and raised her sons with support from her extended family. Later in her career she worked as an investment consultant for a well-known financial company in Calcutta. When her sons moved to the United States, she traveled frequently to the US and eventually became a US permanent resident. She divided time between her two sons and their families in Madison and Boston. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending their music recitals, taking them to nearby playgrounds, and even having debates about current affairs.
Mrs. Rajaraman was fluent in four languages — Tamil, English, Hindi, and Bengali. She was a confident person with a can-do attitude and an optimistic perspective on life. She genuinely cared for her family and was a key influence on her nieces and nephews. She was proud of the accomplishments of her family members, and always had their best interests in her heart. She was ambitious, regularly aiming to excel in her pursuits, and inspired people around her to do the same. Through her journey from Munger to Madison with stops in many diverse towns and cities in India and the US, she developed broad interests. She was equally comfortable talking about South Indian cultural traditions and arguing about an opinion piece from the Wall Street Journal.
About ten years ago, Mrs. Rajaraman’s health started declining with the onset of Alzheimer’s. Despite severe challenges due to memory loss and cognitive impairment, she was strong and cheerful, and she never relinquished her positive outlook. She lived her last two years in Madison, where she received love and support from her family and had wonderful professional caregivers. She continued listening to music and interacting with family and friends in her usual chirpy self with a cheerful disposition until the very end.
Mrs. Rajaraman is survived by her brother; her two sons; four grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
Her sons, Mr. Rajesh Rajaraman and Mr. Rajmohan Rajaraman and their families would like to thank all her caregivers, doctors, friends, and family members for their endless support over the past few years. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com
