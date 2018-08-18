COBB—Emma Jean Raisbeck, age 92, of Cobb, passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at CrestRidge Memory Care, following a long illness. Emma Jean was born on Dec. 31, 1925, in Linden Township, to Arthur C and Tillie (Larson) Tremelling. She was a graduate of the Cobb High School. Emma Jean married William “Bill” Raisbeck, of Bloomington, on June 24, 1947, in Lancaster. The couple farmed near Livingston for eight years before moving to Cobb. Emma Jean worked as a nursing assistant at Bloomfield Manor for many years.
Emma Jean is survived by a sister, Maxine Tremelling of Dodgeville; two sisters-in-law, Jenice Tremelling of Bartlett, IL and Peg (Maynard) Moser of Richland Center as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, Dec. 3, 2011; her parents; three sisters, Sylvia Jones, June Johnson and Ethel Tremelling; and seven brothers, James, Curtis, Bill, Neil, Mike, Chuck and Eldon Tremelling.
In keeping with Emma Jean’s wishes, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the DODGE CEMETERY, corner of Hwy U and Dodge Road, South of Bloomington, Wis. Pastor Douglas Tremelling will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the EDMUND FREE CHURCH, in Edmund, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iowa County Cancer Coalition.
