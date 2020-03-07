Rahn, Virginia L. "Virg" (nee Datka)

MILWAUKEE — Virginia L. "Virg" (nee Datka) Rahn, age 88, joined her dearest, beloved husband, Mel, in eternal peace on March 4, 2020.
Dear mother of the late Kathy Piacentine and Janet (John) Maciolek. Cherished grandmother of Lawrence (Nancy) Maciolek, Christy Lynn (Chris) Frady, Nicole Willoughby, Michelle Rivera, and Steven Piacentine. Great-grandmother of Faith, Junior, Abigail, Maggie, Liam, Bennett, Evan, and Luke. Further survived and preceded in death by many dear relatives and friends. Virg was a longtime devoted member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, in which she was a member of Catholic Women and Senior Social Club, and enjoyed bingo with her dear friends. Virg was a former resident at Wilson Commons.
Visitation TUESDAY, March 10, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 3222 South 29th St., Milwaukee, WI 53215. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Bayview Chapel
414-483-2322