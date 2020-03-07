Rahn, Virginia L. "Virg" (nee Datka)

Dear mother of the late Kathy Piacentine and Janet (John) Maciolek. Cherished grandmother of Lawrence (Nancy) Maciolek, Christy Lynn (Chris) Frady, Nicole Willoughby, Michelle Rivera, and Steven Piacentine. Great-grandmother of Faith, Junior, Abigail, Maggie, Liam, Bennett, Evan, and Luke. Further survived and preceded in death by many dear relatives and friends. Virg was a longtime devoted member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, in which she was a member of Catholic Women and Senior Social Club, and enjoyed bingo with her dear friends. Virg was a former resident at Wilson Commons.