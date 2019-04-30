MADISON - Terry P. Ragus passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 78. He was born in Appleton, Wis. to Leonard "Ben" and Ruth Ragus.
Terry is survived by his wife, Jackie; son, Dack (Jen Klise) Ragus; and daughter, Ann (Jeff) Maxson; grandchildren, Ben and Teddy Ragus, and Madeline and Oliver Maxson; step-children, Ryan (Lisa) Krayer and Niki (Bryan) Frazier; and step-grandchildren, Kylie and Kelsey Krayer. He is further survived by his brother, Jim (Diane) Ragus; and many other relatives and friends. Terry is preceded in death by his parents.
Gathering of friends and families will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Association of School Councils (WASC) or the Sun Prairie Education Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion they provided for Terry and his family during his stay. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.