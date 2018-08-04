MADISON—David M. Ragsdale, age 81, passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2018 at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida, surrounded by his family. He was born in Madison, on May 27, 1937. Dave graduated from UW-Madison in 1958, after which he joined the U.S. Army. He returned to UW-Madison, where he received his accounting degree. He met the love of his life, Jean Ann and married her in September, 1966. They had 52 wonderful years of marriage.
Dave was a practicing CPA in Madison for over 50 years. He was a partner with the CPA firm Ragsdale, Spitz, and Reuschlein.
Dave is survived by his wife of 52 years Jean Ann; son, Todd (Mary Beth); grandchildren, Allison and Cole. Dave will always be remembered as a caring, loving and devoted husband, Dad, Grandpa and friend. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Hope Hospice, www.hopehospice.org. or St. Vincent DePaul, Beloit. Online condolences may be offered at www.gundersonfh.com or www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
