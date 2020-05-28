Ragan, Robert A. "Bob"

SPRING GREEN — Robert A. “Bob” Ragan. What a great guy! It was a blessing to go through life with him. He was kind and loving and full of life. He fished and hunted, shot bows and arrows (two robin hoods) and loved buying and riding motorcycles. Whatever he chose to do, he went after it until he mastered it. I see him in our children, Harley (Betsy), Gabriel (Leslie), Meta (Jonathan) — they are good people like their dad. Grandchildren are, Alanna, Lilah, Junior and Emersyn. He left behind his sister, Janine (a real pistol) and brother, Harley (Debbie), a talented artist and all-around good guy. His nephews were like his sons, Max (Candy) and Austin (Ashley) and their son Kutter; a niece Emily (Ryan); the beauty from the U.P. Many stories were told involving cousins, Brian (Kathy) and Scotty from their younger days, as well as Uncle Jim’s girls from Portage. His best friend Doug was a kindred spirit that he loved spending time with. Deceased relatives: parents, Bob and Betty, Grandma and Grandpa Graedel and Edna Ragan were truly loving and loved. All time favorite brother-in-law, Everett who was like a brother to him with so many happy memories. His wife Kathy will miss him, but knows he is here with me. A private gathering for immediate family only will be held. We will take his ashes to his favorite places. Any memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing. He died at home from liver cancer at the age of 67 on May 21, 2020, but he is free now. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.