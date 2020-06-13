Ragan, Kathleen "Kathy"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING GREEN - Kathleen “Kathy” Ragan, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children, as she wished on Thursday, June 11th, 2020, within days of being diagnosed with a mass on her lung.

She was the kind of person who would lend a helping hand to anyone, and not judge the situation. She was there for her family whenever they needed her. All of her children wish they could be 1/10 of the person she was, she was just that amazing. She never wanted to overuse the words "I love you" but we knew she loved each and every one of her family members endlessly until the very end. She worked at the Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green where she retired a few years ago. She's proud of all her kids and the love they give to people around them.

She is survived by her children Harley (Betsy), Gabriel (Leslie), Meta (Jonathan); grandchildren, Alanna, Lilah, Junior, Emersyn, and another one arriving in November.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob. Her and Bob are at peace now, together and free at last watching over us.