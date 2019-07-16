WISCONSIN DELLS—Joan Ragan, age 66 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, Wis.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Jack; daughter, Stephanie; grandsons, Hunter and Cole all of Wisconsin Dells. A brother, Bruce (Jan) Kaiser; sister, Gail Jermier; her twin sister, Jane (Rick) Haynes all of Wisconsin Dells; a sister, Jill (Susie) Kaiser of Oshkosh; a brother, Dr. Joseph Kaiser of Michigan; a sister, Jennifer (David Delmore) Severson of Lodi; many nieces, nephews and cousins; further survived by an aunt, Jean (George) Hinton of Australia. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Deloris Kaiser; and brother-in-law, Jerry Jermier.
THE PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY OF WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.
