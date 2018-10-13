MADISON / OREGON—Gregory Earnest Raemisch, age 73, passed away Oct. 8, 2018, at home with his family, after enduring cancer with great fortitude. Greg was born in Madison, on July 8, 1945, to Earnest and Pauline (Batz) Raemisch.
He graduated from Edgewood High School, went on to Marquette University earning degrees in biology and philosophy. He later went on to UW-Madison to obtain degree in accounting, after serving his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971. He returned to Madison to run the family business Oak Park Terrace mobile home park, that was started by his father shortly after World War II, on the north side of Madison until they sold in 2005. Prior to retirement he was involved with Northside Business association.
Greg was a man of many talents, interests and intellect. In his earlier years flying his Bonanza throughout the US and Canada, trap shooting and ski trips with the family. He loved building intricate scale steam engines spending many hours in his shop. He traveled the US on his Harley with his best friend and wife, Rena, riding along with him on her Harley and a member of VNVMC and HOG. For years he enjoyed the morning coffee clutch at Chets Care Care Center when he had to stop a few weeks ago.
To many he was cantankerous, short to the point and never holding back his opinion. To those lucky to be his friend, they got to see a man with a truly genuine smile and a true genuine person. A great story teller with tremendous knowledge, and a huge heart that would do anything to help. A great father, husband, and friend, a good but hard man.
He is survived by his wife, Rena Rae, his loving children and grandchildren, Mary Beth Raemisch (David Dennis) of Rio, Michael Raemisch, MD (Jill) of Salt Lake City, Utah; their children, Bella and Gabby, Sarena (Rob) Carman of Houston, Texas; their children Troy and Annemarie; Sean McCabe of Oregon; and brother, Bruce (Nancy) Raemisch of Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Todd; and nephew, Ernie.
Per Mr. R’s request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society are appreciated. Family would like to extend appreciation to the VA Memorial Hospital and Clinics and Agrace HospiceCare, especially Katie, his nurse, who could get through his stubbornness.
We love you, we have and will have a big void in our life but we know you are free. When a hawk soars over we know you are looking over us. Thank you for being you!