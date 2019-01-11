WAUNAKEE / TULSA, Okla.—Alan Fred Raemisch, age 67, passed away on Jan. 08, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Alan was born on Oct. 20, 1951, in Madison, to Frederick and Florence (Jackno) Raemisch.
Alan attended schools in Madison, and later go on to attend college. He worked as a district sales manager for a trucking distribution company for many years. Alan married the love of his life, Vickie Lucas on Oct. 12, 2012. He often worshipped at the First Church of God in Vinita, Okla. Alan was a Harley Davidson driver, and love spending lots of time at his cabin on the lake. He loved to travel, cook and spend time with family and friends, he also loved the Wisconsin Badgers as well as the Green Bay Packers. Alan will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Florence (Jackno) Raemisch. Alan is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Raemisch of the home; daughters, Krysta Teel and husband Jeremy of Tulsa; Jessica Hoodenpyle of Tulsa; sons, Timothy Hoodenpyle and wife Angela of Vinita; Brandon Setzler and wife Hayden of Big Cabin, Okla.; brother, Rick Raemisch and wife Coleen of Waunakee; nieces, Blake and Devan Raemisch of Waunakee; second mother, Barb Harris; mother and father in law, Alice and Bobbie Lucas of Vinita; and many other relatives, friends and loved ones.
Family visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at LUGINBUEL FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL in Vinita, Okla. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m., in the sanctuary of the FIRST CHURCH OF GOD in Vinita, with Brother Eddie Wrinkle and Brother Michael Carter officiating. Alan will be cremated following the Funeral Service. Services are under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home, Vinita. Condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.