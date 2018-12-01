WISCONSIN DELLS - Ruth Raedel, age 85, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at St. Clare Meadows, Baraboo.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m., at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Craig Wolfgram officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to Bethany Lutheran Church. The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.