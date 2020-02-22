Radtke, Marlene Mathilda

MIDDLETON — Marlene Mathilda Raftke daughter of Karl and Amanda (Dammann) Bogatzke, was born on a farm south of Manning on April 6, 1936. The next month on May 31, 1936, she was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church south of Manning. Marlene attended country school through the eighth grade and then onto Manning High School. Marlene was confirmed on March 18, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. She graduated with the Manning High School Class of 1954.

In October of 1954 she moved to Milwaukee, Wis. where she had four aunts living in the area. She soon found a job and met her future husband. Marlene was united in marriage with Clifford Radtke on April 11, 1959, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Three children were born to this union. In 1971 she moved to Verona, Wis. Over the years, Marlene worked in the accounting and human resources departments of several companies, primarily in office supply companies. After retirement, she continued living in Middleton, Wis. for several years, then moved to Senior Housing and her final years in Assisted Living.