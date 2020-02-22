Radtke, Marlene Mathilda

MIDDLETON — Marlene Mathilda Raftke daughter of Karl and Amanda (Dammann) Bogatzke, was born on a farm south of Manning on April 6, 1936. The next month on May 31, 1936, she was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church south of Manning. Marlene attended country school through the eighth grade and then onto Manning High School. Marlene was confirmed on March 18, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. She graduated with the Manning High School Class of 1954.
In October of 1954 she moved to Milwaukee, Wis. where she had four aunts living in the area. She soon found a job and met her future husband. Marlene was united in marriage with Clifford Radtke on April 11, 1959, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Three children were born to this union. In 1971 she moved to Verona, Wis. Over the years, Marlene worked in the accounting and human resources departments of several companies, primarily in office supply companies. After retirement, she continued living in Middleton, Wis. for several years, then moved to Senior Housing and her final years in Assisted Living.
Marlene was always very active with her family and being independent as much as she could. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, traveling, reading, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and thrift shopping. Family and friends enjoyed Marlene’s sense of humor. Above all, she cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. Even though she never returned to live in Manning, she visited often to see family and friends.
On Feb. 11, 2020, Marlene passed away at The Villa Nursing Home in Middleton, Wis. after several months battle with her heart. She was 83 years, 10 months and 5 days of age. Funeral services were held Feb. 17, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning, Iowa.
Preceding Marlene in death are her parents; infant daughter in 1964; brother and sister in infancy; sisters, Mae (Ken) Fogleman and Marilyn Holmes; brother Myron Bogatzke; and sister-in-law, Donna Fae Bogatzke.
She is survived by her children, Laura Jacobson of Evansville, Wis. and John (Debbie) Radtke of Spring Green, Wis.; four grandchildren, Lindsay and Jakob Jacobson; and Ryan and Tess Radtke; brother, Marvin Bogatzke of Audubon; sister-in-law, Wilma Bogatzke of Manning; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held March 9 at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville, Wis.
The family respectfully requests donations be made to either NAMI Dane County "Mental Health Support" or The American Heart Association or Care Wisconsin.