PHOENIX, Ariz.—Otilija (nee Kulik) Radovich, 87, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Middleton, Wis., passed away on July 30, 2018, after a short illness. Otilija was born on Feb. 19, 1931, in Zagreb, Croatia, to Josip and Marija Kulik. She emigrated to the U.S. in the 1950s, and proudly became a citizen in 1966. Otilija and her husband raised three children in Middleton before retiring to Arizona in 2002.
Otilija was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Milan Radovich of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, George Radovich of Middleton, Wis.; daughters, Natasha Blascuk of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Mira Radovich (Marlon Garcia) of Tempe, Ariz.; sister, Karmela Raic and nephew, Hrvoje Raic of Zagreb; and many friends.
The family thanks Sage Hospice for their loving care of Otilija on her final journey.