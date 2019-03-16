MIDDLETON / PHOENIX, Ariz. - Milan Radovich, age 90, of Phoenix, Ariz., and formerly of Middleton, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born on July 1, 1928, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to Miroslav and Marija Radovic. He grew up in communist Yugoslavia, which forever shaped his belief in freedom and democracy.
A lifelong climber, Milan was instrumental in forming the Obilic Mountaineering Club in Belgrade, Serbia. In 1958, he successfully led a group of political refugees to escape Yugoslavia in a daring climb over the Slovenian Alps into Austria. He emigrated to the United States in 1959, settling in Milwaukee. He earned B.A. and M.A. degrees from UW-Milwaukee, taught history, and contributed to Voice of America radio broadcasts. In 1969, he married Otilija Kulik, and in 1972, they moved to Middleton where they raised three children.
Milan worked as an academic librarian for Slavic languages at UW-Madison Memorial Library for 32 years. He remained keenly interested in politics and government, writing hundreds of articles on democracy and human rights.
Milan loved spending time with his family, going on road trips, playing chess, working with his library colleagues and having lunch at the Union Terrace. In 2002, Milan and Otilija retired to Phoenix where he enjoyed daily walks at South Mountain park and carried treats for any four-legged friend he encountered. Milan never lost his mischievous sense of fun and adventure, or his genuine desire to help those in need. He was a generous, kind and caring husband, father and friend.
Milan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Milos; and wife, Otilija. He is survived by son, George Radovich of Middleton; daughters, Natasha Blascuk of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Mira Radovich (Marlon Garcia) of Tempe, Ariz.; nephew, Zlatko (Snezana) Simic; and many friends, colleagues, and kumovi.
The family thanks Brookdale Senior Living and Sage Hospice for their loving care of Milan on his final journey.
"Uvek i zauvek moje srce."