Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS IN... NORTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... WEST CENTRAL DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 645 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 651 PM CDT, IOWA COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED FLOOD WATERS ON BLACK EARTH CREEK OVERFLOWING AND BEGINNING TO AFFECT EASTERN PARTS OF THE TOWN OF ARENA. THE HIGHEST WATER FROM YESTERDAY'S RECORD RAINFALL IN WESTERN DANE COUNTY IS MOVING WEST ALONG BLACK EARTH CREEK TOWARD THE WISCONSIN RIVER. THE RIVER HAS CRESTED EARLIER TODAY IN THE TOWN OF BLACK EARTH, AND HAS BEGUN TO SUBSIDE IN PARTS OF THE TOWN OF MAZOMANIE. THE HIGHEST WATERS WILL PASS THROUGH AREAS TO THE NORTH AND EAST OF ARENA TONIGHT INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RESIDENTS NEAR BLACK EARTH AND BLUE MOUNDS CREEK IN AND NEAR THE TOWN OF ARENA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW. ACT QUICKLY TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&