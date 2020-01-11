Radl, Edward J.

BARABOO - Edward J. Radl, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence. A Mass in Memory of Edward Radl will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. Fr. John Silva and Fr. Jay Poster will concelebrate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.