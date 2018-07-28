Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE—Ethel R. Rademacher, age 93, died on Thursday, July 26, 2018. A Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, in Sun Prairie. A full obituary will follow in Wednesday’s newspaper.

