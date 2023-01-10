July 30, 1975 – Jan. 5, 2023

MADISON — Rachel Lee Marks of Madison, Wis., passed away very unexpectedly on January 5, 2023, at the age of 47.

Rachel worked for many years as a caregiver for Create-Ability working with people with disabilities, whom she dearly loved and more recently, in retail sales at Bath and Body Works at West Towne Mall where she had many close co-workers.

Rachel is survived by her Father and Step-mom Bill and Sara Marks; sister, Sara Jean Marks (Terry Oldham), grandmother, Jacqueline Heinze, brothers: Michael, Jim (Stephanie), and T.J. (Stephanie) Marks. Nieces and nephews: Taylor and Adrian Thayer, Riley, Raven, Sydnee, Nolan, Carson, Liam and Brenna Marks, Lyric Shoemaker. Uncles: Tom Running (Susan), and Bruce Frey. Long time friend, Richard Ewing. Dakota Hecker, who she raised and loved as her own son. Special friends: Amy, Sarah, Laney and many other close friends and relatives.

Rachel was preceded in death by her loving mother Jean Marks, auntie Nancy Frey and infant nephew Samuel Oldham. Rachel loved life and she was a rare and good person with a wonderful sense of humor and a kind heart.

A born helper, she was as quick to laugh at herself, as she was to come to the aid of a family member, friend, child or animal. She will be missed terribly by her German Shephard, Willow. Rachel selflessly took care of anyone around her and people who knew her were richer for it.

Please join us for a luncheon to celebrate our sweet, beautiful Rachel on Wednesday, January 18, at the Eagles Club at 2109 Bartillon Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Goodnight stars, goodnight air, goodnight noises everywhere”.