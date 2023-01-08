Aug. 24, 1932—Dec. 24, 2022

MADISON—Rachel Demetral moved to her permeant home in heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, a home going celebration will be held in 2023.

Rachel worked for Barons and Manchesters department stores in sales, as well as modeling, and as a buyer in Madison and Milwaukee. She married Jim Demetral and helped with his promotions and charity works. After her husband and father died, she moved in with her Mother and cared for her for 30 years, also helping other family members.

God truly blessed us with her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Rose; and sister-in-law, Billie Jean. She is survived by her sister, Terre; brother, Bob; and many nieces and nephews. Amen.