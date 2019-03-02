MADISON - Robert Rabson was born on March 4, 1926, and died on March 1, 2019, in Madison, Wis., where he lived for the past nine years. Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eileen Klionsky Rabson, who he met in 1947, while they were camp counselors. He is also survived by their children, Michael Rabson (Debbie Moritz) of Atherton Calif., Barbra Rabson (John Silletto) of Belmont, Mass., and Laurel Rabson (Bill O'Brien) of Madison, Wis.; and six grandchildren, Mark Moritz-Rabson, Daniel Moritz-Rabson, Lewis Silletto, Elisabeth Silletto, Russell O'Brien and Hanna O'Brien. Another daughter, Lisa Rabson, died in 1979.
Bob was born in Brooklyn N.Y. He served in the 86th Infantry Division during World War II, then attended Cornell University, receiving a B.S in 1951 and a Ph.D. in plant physiology in 1956. He then worked at the Oak Ridge National Lab in Tennessee and taught at the University of Houston. In 1963, he joined the Civil Biology and Medicine division of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), where he was assistant branch chief 1967-1973. He then served for three years in the plant breeding and genetic section of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria. Later, he rejoined U.S. Department of Energy, and led the Division of Energy Biosciences until he retired in 1995. He devoted his career to biological energy research, and created and ran funding programs in the Department of Energy supporting research in basic energy sciences. Bob was respected by colleagues for his ability to identify basic research with promising implications for biologically-based energy generation and supporting promising young scientists.
Bob was a member of the advisory board for Australian National University, a member of the plant science advisory board for the McKnight Foundation, a fellow in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a member and officer of the American Society for Plant Physiologists. He was awarded the Adolph Gude award by the American Society for Plant Physiologists.
A reception will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at CAPITOL LAKES, 333 W. Main St., Madison, in the Sun Room. A memorial service is planned for June; service details will be posted at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.