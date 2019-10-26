MIDDLETON - Sandra Kay Raberding-Wilkins, age 60, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 7, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. where she lived with her husband, Fred Wilkins. She was born on April 6, 1959, in Wichita, Kan., the daughter of Norman and Marcella Raberding.
Sandra graduated from Middleton High School in 1977. She had an exceptional talent for music and loved animals, the great outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. She had a variety of talents and worked in the fields of accounting, computers and most recently in town hall management. She had a knack for fixing things - including computers, other electronics, plumbing, light carpentry, and more!
Beautiful in body, soul and spirit, she was always there when anyone needed help. She had a special caring heart for the downtrodden, and although she didn't have a lot, she would give all she had to those in need. Her laugh was infectious and despite life's problems, she was able to encourage others with her positive attitude and special gift of making people laugh.
Sandra is survived by her husband; parents; her children, Tania (Aaron) Luettinger, Jacquelyn (Brett) Mazzara; her six grandchildren, Kiah Atkins, Ashley Luettinger, Matthew Luettinger, Aeowyn Duerkop, Arwen Duerkop, and Wyatt Mazzara; her sister, Lynette (Rick) Karls; her nieces, Michelle Karls and Angie (Zachary) Wood; and her great-niece, Sienna Dries.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, Wis.
Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter.