MIDDLETON - Rose Ann M. "Rosie" Quinn, age 63, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on July 22, 1955, in Portage to Kent and Dolores (Kasubaski) Quinn. She graduated from Black Hawk High School in 1973, and went to college at UW-Madison.
Rosie worked for Gentrac and lived most of her adult life in various places around Madison. Rosie will be most remembered for her beautiful smile and caring way towards friends and family. Her greatest joy in life was her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Survivors include her mother, Dolores; three sisters, Kathy Quinn, Paula (Joe) Chlebus and Mary (Chuck) Vallner; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and many other relatives and friends. Rosie was preceded in death by her father, Kent; and brother, Donnie Quinn.
A memorial service for Rosie will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at HERITAGE SENIOR LIVING, 6234 Maywood Ave, Middleton. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at HERITAGE SENIOR LIVING. A graveside inurnment service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at WESTFIELD EAST CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to NAMI Dane County, 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Westfield, is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.