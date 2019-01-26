MADISON - Jerry Quinn, age 85, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Jerry was born on Jan. 21, 1933, in Madison, to Robert and Shirley Quinn. He graduated West High School and attended Marquette University. Jerry married his grade school sweetheart, Patricia Endres, on June 11, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
He retired from Wisconsin Brick and Block in 1996. Jerry was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63.5 years, Pat; children, Mike (Dixie), Kevin (Deb), Maureen (Todd) Kiley, Peggy (Mark) Moriarty and Patrick (Kathleen); 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Jim) Wermuth; sister-in-law, Helen Lishman. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenway Manor in Spring Green, and/or Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.