SUN PRAIRIE—Verla Mae (Johnson) Quamme, age 85 passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Viroqua. She married Thomas Arthur Quamme on Oct. 11, 1958, at the Viroqua Bethel Lutheran Church and had two children.
There are many people who would say Verla was kind, intelligent, quiet and shy. She was, but she was so much more. Her strength, faith in God and self-confessed stubbornness saw her through so many challenges. It was her ruthless card playing skills, artistic abilities, respect and interest in family histories, love of her family and her Verla Bars that describe her more fully. There was so much love in Verla, but it was her sense of humor that survived and made us all feel better, and Verla was all about making us feel better. There was a bright light in Verla that we all will miss.
She was an executive secretary for the Commander of Truax Field and also was a manager at WEA Insurance Trust until retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Quamme of Middleton and son, Todd Quamme of Lake Tomahawk; and two granddaughters, Madison May and Jolan Pepper Quamme both still moving around; a sister, Mary Jane (Ronald) Thompson; a brother, Duane (Karen) Johnson; in-laws, Janet Dushack, Irma Quamme, Barb Quamme, Judy (Joe) Conlin, and Sharon (Gene) Baumgartner; and many nieces, nephews and their offspring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom “Jumbo;” her parents, Torger and Tillie; her sisters, Joan (John) Philosophos and Bev (Roger) Hinzman; and in-laws, Harold and Ione and Evelyn Quamme, Marilyn (John) Spahn, Donna (Lucian) Lainberger, Gene Quamme, Gary Dushack and Roger Quamme
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Keyeser, with Vicar Rick Bursh presiding. Burial will be at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.
We would like to thank the staff at Prairie Gardens, St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare. We have no words to express how grateful we are other than: Thank You, Thank You, Thank You.
Verla was loved by everyone that knew her because of who she was. We love you—Mom, Grandma, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
