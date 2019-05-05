REESEVILLE - Lloyd H. Quamme, 99, of Reeseville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital. Lloyd was born on March 11, 1920, in Bristol, Wis., the son of Herbert and Tilda (Quammen) Quamme. Lloyd graduated from Sun Prairie High School, and soon after he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army Air Corps for four years.
He married BurnaDeane Kuehnemann on Oct. 11, 1947, at St. Raphael's in Madison, and the couple enjoyed 71 years of marriage. He spent most of his life farming in the Town of Lowell and also worked at Hi-Life Rubber in Johnson Creek for many years. Lloyd enjoyed watching deer roam on his property, and he and his wife enjoyed dancing together and they give credit to dancing for being the reason they met years ago. Above all, Lloyd enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at HOLY FAMILY PARISH in Waterloo, with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding. A visitation will be held at the Parish from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery following the service. Memorials in Lloyd's honor to Holy Family Parish would be appreciated.
