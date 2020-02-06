Quam, Ruth

WAUNAKEE - On Sunday, Feb. 3nd, 2020, Ruth Ann Quam (McGinley) (Jankowski), age 83, of Waunakee, got her wings. She was born in Clayton Township in Crawford County, the fifth of six children, to Michael and Grace (McCormick) McGinley and was raised in Rolling Ground. Ruth married Loren A. Quam in 1977 having previously been married to Walter S. Jankowski in 1958. She received her teaching certificate and taught school for 38 years with her first position being in a one room school at Upper Knapp Creek and 30 of those years being at St. John’s Catholic School in Waunakee. After retiring, Ruth was instrumental in getting the Waunakee Senior Center started serving as the director and also tutoring area children in reading comprehension. She was as busy as her health would allow and enjoyed many different card games. Ruth was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.