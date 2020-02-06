Quam, Ruth

WAUNAKEE - On Sunday, Feb. 3nd, 2020, Ruth Ann Quam (McGinley) (Jankowski), age 83, of Waunakee, got her wings. She was born in Clayton Township in Crawford County, the fifth of six children, to Michael and Grace (McCormick) McGinley and was raised in Rolling Ground. Ruth married Loren A. Quam in 1977 having previously been married to Walter S. Jankowski in 1958. She received her teaching certificate and taught school for 38 years with her first position being in a one room school at Upper Knapp Creek and 30 of those years being at St. John’s Catholic School in Waunakee. After retiring, Ruth was instrumental in getting the Waunakee Senior Center started serving as the director and also tutoring area children in reading comprehension. She was as busy as her health would allow and enjoyed many different card games. Ruth was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ruth quietly impacted not only her own large family, but almost everyone she came into contact with. She was everyone’s favorite teacher and people would often stop her just to say hello and tell her how much they loved having her as a teacher. She experienced many challenges in her life, but her strength and determination laid the foundation for her five children and their children and grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children, Wally (Ronda), Mike, Ron, Joe (Kristi) Jankowski, and Chris Jankowski-Bowar; 11 grandchildren, Josh (Amber), Tyler, Jacob, Harper, Henry, Grace, Tess, Tom, and Olivia Jankowski, Sarah (Jon) Lauersdorf, and Bill Bowar; five great-grandchildren, McKinley, Dakota, and Lyncoln Jankowski, and Hudson and Ella Lauersdorf; her brothers, Bernard (Elaine), Lawrence (Mary), Michael (Ruth) McGinley, and Walt Jankowski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren “Al” Quam; sister, Elaine; brother, Patrick, and sister-in-law, Lois McGinley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A reception will follow at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Dr. William Ranum and his staff. In lieu of flowers, the family suggestion donations to the Lupus Research Alliance at www.lupusresearch.org. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
