Quam, Ruth Ann

WAUNAKEE - Ruth Ann Quam, 83, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee.

A complete obituary will follow in Friday’s Wisconsin State Journal.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy. Q

Waunakee, WI

