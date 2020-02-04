Quam, Ruth Ann

WAUNAKEE - Ruth Ann Quam, 83, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee.