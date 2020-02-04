Quam, Ruth Ann

You have free articles remaining.
WAUNAKEE - Ruth Ann Quam, 83, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee.
A complete obituary will follow in Friday’s Wisconsin State Journal.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Quam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.