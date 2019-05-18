STOUGHTON - Larry Quam died in the early morning on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Teri (Dan) Kalagian and Eric Quam; grandchildren, Tyler, Amber Kalagian and Lauren Quam; brother, Mike (Tonya Waldren); nephew, Christopher; uncle, Richard; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Dennis) Heimann and Dawn Olson; nephews, Dan, Paul and Austin Heimann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lucille (Quiner) Quam; and nephews, Jeremy Quam and Travis Heimann.
A special thank you to Larry's friends at the Stoughton Conservation Club, his former coworkers at CUNA, Dr. Glenn Liu and the staff at the Carbone Cancer Center, and his nurses at Skaalen and Agrace.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of Larry at www.CressFuneralService.com.