Quam, Elsa Faye

Growing up in New Glarus, Elsa took great pride in her Swiss heritage and helping at her father's family business, The Swiss Miss Textile Mart. Elsa attended New Glarus High School and graduated with honors in 1965. After high school she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, completing her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. On July 11, 1970, Elsa married Byron Quam and the couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary prior to her passing. Together they raised four loving sons, Alex, Tim, Adam, and Tyler, who were all by her side in her final days. Professionally, Elsa worked for the University Hospital and Clinics in Madison holding various positions throughout her 40-year career in the Medical Technology and Laboratory Departments. She took great pride in being named Hospital Employee of the Month in May of 1991. Her dedication to her craft and her tireless work ethic were a true inspiration to her colleagues for decades until her retirement in 2011.