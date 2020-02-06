Qualmann, Helmuth H.

MARSHALL - Helmuth H. Qualmann, age 95, of Marshall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Lake Mills Health Services.

Helmuth was born on Nov. 11, 1924, in the Town of Hubbard, the son of Robert and Adela (Pankow) Qualmann. Helmuth, who entered the service in April, 1943 was a veteran of the US Army serving as an Army Ranger during WWII and the European Theatre. He was captured on Dec. 18, 1944 in the famous Battle of the Bulge and was a prisoner of war until he was liberated at the end of the war. He was discharged from the Army on Oct. 22, 1945.

Helmuth was united in marriage to Elena Walters on Sept. 4, 1948, at Zum Kripplein Christi. Helmuth dairy farmed with his family in the Township of Hubbard from 1950-1962. Later, he was then employed as a boiler repairman with the State of Wisconsin for over 21 years working at Truax Air Field in Madison. Helmuth was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Browns Corner). He was also a lifetime member of the V.F.W., Ex-POW, and the Disable American Veterans Association. In his spare time, Helmuth enjoyed the outdoors in which he especially loved hunting, fishing, and trapping.

