STOUGHTON—Lois Jean Quale, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Burial will follow at Lutheran East Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
A complete obituary will be published on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590