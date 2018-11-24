STOUGHTON—Lois Jean (Nelson) Quale, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton, Wis., with family by her side and assisted by Agrace HospiceCare nurses.
Oscar and Harriet (Orvold) Nelson welcomed Lois into the world on June 5, 1932, or as she had said for the last seven months approximately 15 times a day, 6/5/32. Lois graduated from Stoughton High School in 1950. On Feb.18, 1951, she married the keeper of her heart and the love of her life, John W. Quale. Together John and Lois created, who they believed were three genetically extraordinary children, Mary, Susan, and Eric. Lois was an exceptional mom, wife, and aunt who always had fresh-baked cookies to eat, hot coffee to drink, and stories to share.
Lois began working for the Stoughton School District in the early 1970s and in 1978 became the secretary for the principal at Stoughton High School. While at Stoughton Schools, Lois developed forever friendships with an amazing group of people who she treasured dearly and who have stood steadfastly by her side. In 1985, Lois and John moved to Houston, Texas, where they spent time antiquing and again developed a group of forever friends.
After John died in 1992, Lois recreated her life and became an active community member by joining and volunteering with the following groups: the Stoughton Lioness Club, the Stoughton Food Pantry, and the Stoughton Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop. Lois joined the Stitchers Group and with that group knitted hats for premature babies and afghans for 100s of family members’ and friends’ babies. She read voraciously, loved going to movies, and enjoyed meeting her friends for breakfasts and lunches. Her friends became her family; her neighbors became her family, cherishing each moment with all.
Lois was a phenomenal sister, mother, wife, aunt, and friend; but her most favorite title was “Grams.” The love for her grandsons, Ryan, Evan, and John, was evident in everything she said and everything she did. Lois was so proud of them and all that they have accomplished. They became her heart.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Robert) VanDeHey and Susan (Jeff Haylock) Quale; son, Eric; three grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, and John VanDeHey; sisters, Charlene (Rae) Stelzer and Marilyn Bostrack; outstanding nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers-in-law, Kenneth Stelzer, Jack Bostrack, and Oscar Babbitt; sister-in-law and friend, June Babbitt; and John’s parents, Lydia and Andrew Quale.
The family extends a sincere thank you to all of the staff who cared for Lois at the following facilities and organizations: Stoughton Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare, Stoughton Home Health, Trusted Hands, and Skaalen Nursing Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Burial will follow at Lutheran South Cemetery. Visitation with snacks and light refreshments will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Friends of the Stoughton Area Youth Center (FSAYC)-Lunches for Vikings, Carbone Cancer Center, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
I’m not going to die, I’m going home like a shooting star—Sojourner Truth
