VERONA - Dorothy M. Putney, age 76, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at Willow Pointe Memory Care in Verona. She was born on Sept. 4, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Norman and Mabel (Hurlburt) Sielehr.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Dan (Shirley) Herfel, Lori (Rod) Wing, Theresa (Jeff) Bottcher and Paul (Nichole) Putney; grandchildren, Megan, Jess, Amanda, Bradley, John, Marissa and Sarah Mae; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jeremiah; siblings, Susie, Ginny and Jim; a special friend who has provided lots of love, Linda Sommers; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mabel; siblings, Becky, Mary and Bill; and grandsons, Gabrielle and Adam.
A Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, with Pastor Jeremy Scott presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Since Dorothy's favorite season was Christmas, the family would like to encourage those attending to wear Christmas attire if you wish. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Agrace HospiceCare in Dorothy's name.