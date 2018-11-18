CUBA CITY - Nancy L. (Rose) Pustina, 57, of Cuba City, Wis., died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. after a courageous battle with triple negative breast cancer. Nancy was born on July 19, 1961, in Madison, Wis., the fourth of nine children of Francis J. and Marvelene A. (Kite) Rose. She was a graduate of Highland High School in 1980, and NICC in Peosta in 1994. Nancy was a loyal Medical Associates OB Clinic R.N. for 23 years. Her work there was important to her and she loved her job. Nancy married Jeff Pustina on June 9, 1984, at St. Anthony's Church in Highland.
Family functions were a big deal to Nancy. She enjoyed shopping and playing on her volleyball team with friends. Supporting Jeff, she rarely missed games and always had her camera. Nancy spent 20 years traveling with her girls for AAU basketball, and she made them into family vacations with lots of wonderful memories. Nancy's most perfect accomplishment was being the mother to Kaitlyn, Kelsey and Chloe. She loved them with her whole being.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff, Cuba City; three daughters, Kaitlyn R. Pustina, Madison, Wis., Kelsey L. Pustina, Chicago, Ill., and Chloe L. Pustina, Oshkosh, Wis.; her parents, Frank and Marvelene Rose, Avoca, Wis.; her sisters, Annie (Gene) Schmitz, Montfort, Wis., Lisa (Bob) Bomkamp, Highland, Wis., and Sara (Troy) Stadele, Mount Horeb, Wis.; her brothers, Charlie (Nancy) Rose, Cobb, Wis., Bill (Sheila) Rose and Tim (Linda) Rose, both of Highland, Wis., Tom (Shelly) Rose, Mineral Point, Wis., and Frankie (Heather) Rose, Steamboat Springs, Colo.; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Delbert and Diane Pustina, Highland, Wis. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Marie Rose, and Dale and Anna Kite.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, Cuba City, with the Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Highland, Wis. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHURCH, and from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the service.
Memorials may be made to the Grant County Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 105, Lancaster, WI 53813, or Metavivor Research & Support, 1783 Forest Drive No. 184, Annapolis, MD 21401.
Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.