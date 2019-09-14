MADISON - Molly Silverthorne Pumilia was born without a heartbeat on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wis. Molly is the cherished daughter of Richard and Jessica Pumilia (née Ireland); and beloved sister of Samuel Welch and Anne Pumilia of Madison.
She is survived by her parents; siblings; grandparents, Steven Pumilia and Sallie Jane Ketcham of Minnetonka, Minn., and Shane and Jean Ireland of Pewaukee, Wis.; her great-grandparents, Richard and Jeanne Pumilia of Vero Beach, Fla., and Sally Ann Ketcham of Fort Collins, Colo. and Orleans, Iowa; her aunt, Marianne Pumilia of Matsuno, Ehime, Japan; her uncle, Adam Ireland of Oconomowoc, Wis.; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard Ketcham of Fort Collins, Colo. and Orleans, Iowa, Glen and Gwen Ireland of Sussex, Wis. and Bonita Springs, Fla., and John and Vivian Pecharich of Jerome, Ariz.
A private interment will be held at a later date. Rick and Jess would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for the compassionate care provided to Molly and the entire family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Molly Pumilia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.