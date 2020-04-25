Pulvermacher, Robert "Bob"

WAUNAKEE - Robert “Bob” Pulvermacher, age 74, a resident of Waunakee since 1972 passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020. He was born in Richland Center, Wis. on Jan. 9, 1946, to the late Archie and Nellie Pulvermacher. He married Joanne (Jody Householder) on June 15, 1968, in Richland Center and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage together. Soon after marrying, they moved to Madison and then Waunakee to raise their children. Robert spent 30 years working nights at Oscar Mayer. He served his community for 37 years as Clerk/Administrator for the Town of Vienna, County of Dane. Bob was passionate about his community and government. Bob retired in 2012 and then became involved in the Waunakee Rotary. He loved sports, enjoyed watching both college and professional sports, but most of all he enjoyed watching his children—and then his grandchildren—in sports, play musical instruments and followed their many interests.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jody; two daughters, Melissa and Shala (Sebastian), and his son, Eric (Kristie); four grandchildren, Morgan, Andrew, Pace, and Colin; his brother, Ronald (Kim); sisters, Bernadette (Herb) Mansfield, Barbara (Michael) Guenther, and Janet (Timothy) Turner; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Nellie; and his sister, Kathy (Reginald) Liegel.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 concerns subside.
The family ask that memorials be made to Waunakee Rotary (P.O. Box 159, Waunakee, Wis. 53597).
