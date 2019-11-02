MIDDLETON - Gerald N. Pulvermacher, age 95, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Gerald is survived by his son, Leon Pulvermacher; son-in-law, Dennis Kath; grandchildren, Erik (Andrea) Jones, Janelle (Chris) Ruhland, Amy Abraham, Ehren (Sara) Maly, Brian Pulvermacher, Tessa (Mike) Higgins and Taylor Pulvermacher; and his great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.