MIDDLETON - Alice Amelia Pulvermacher, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Sage Meadow Senior Living Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, with Fr. Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
