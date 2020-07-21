Pulver, Robert W. "Bob"

MADISON — Robert W. Pulver “Bob”, son of Cora and William Pulver, of Madison, Wis. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
He is survived by his three nieces and their families, Lynn Wilson of Dallas, Texas; Kay Klocke of Midland, Mich., and Bonnie Burkett of Greensboro, N.C., as well as many friends, near and far. Bob was the “baby” brother of three sisters, Geraldine (Gerry), Gertrude, and Jean.
He graduated from East High School and enjoyed regular reunions with many friends from there. After studies at UW- Eau Claire, Bob's career took him to UW Hospital with work in both admission and records until retirement in 1997 after 37 years of service. As friends and family can attest, Bob had a heart of gold, and worked quietly behind the scenes to keep the scattered family connected. He was known for his extra sharp wit that was laced at times with sarcasm. But, once you were a friend, you were a friend for life. After a diagnosis of Parkinson's in 2015, Bob fought this disease with positive energy and determination until his passing.
The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Oakwood Village-Prairie Village, Agrace Hospice (Red Team), St. Mary's 3SW nursing team, and Senior Helpers. They provided Bob with compassion, empathy and dignity during his journey homeward. In addition, Tom and Debi Weber went above and beyond in helping Bob during these past 18 months, and are deeply appreciated by the family.
A memorial service will be graveside at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery on July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Gunderson Funeral Home - Monona is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.