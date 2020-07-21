Pulver, Robert W. "Bob"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Robert W. Pulver “Bob”, son of Cora and William Pulver, of Madison, Wis. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

He is survived by his three nieces and their families, Lynn Wilson of Dallas, Texas; Kay Klocke of Midland, Mich., and Bonnie Burkett of Greensboro, N.C., as well as many friends, near and far. Bob was the “baby” brother of three sisters, Geraldine (Gerry), Gertrude, and Jean.

He graduated from East High School and enjoyed regular reunions with many friends from there. After studies at UW- Eau Claire, Bob's career took him to UW Hospital with work in both admission and records until retirement in 1997 after 37 years of service. As friends and family can attest, Bob had a heart of gold, and worked quietly behind the scenes to keep the scattered family connected. He was known for his extra sharp wit that was laced at times with sarcasm. But, once you were a friend, you were a friend for life. After a diagnosis of Parkinson's in 2015, Bob fought this disease with positive energy and determination until his passing.