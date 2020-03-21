Pulver, Margaret Edith

WYOCENA - Margaret Edith Pulver was the final living member of a seven children, first-generation of Irish Americans, born to Molly (Quinn) and Marvin Haynes. She wore a new "I put the She in Shenanigans" green T-shirt as the priest read her last rites and she drew her final breaths at the age of 94 on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2020. Margaret was born July 17, 1925, in Baltimore, Maryland after her 16-year-old mother immigrated from Ireland. Margaret remained proud of her Irish heritage making two trips to the island to visit aunts, uncles, and cousins with her own children and grandchildren.
Margaret married Ralph Laverne Pulver on October 20, 1945. They were married for 64 years until Ralph died October 26, 2009. They lived in Chicago until Ralph was honorably discharged from the Navy and they lived the rest of their lives in Wyocena. Her family assembled 53 people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2019.
Margaret and Ralph enjoyed bowling together and trips to Canada to fish. Margaret enjoyed playing cards, euchre, spite malice and anything else she could beat her grandchildren in golfing, watching her grandchildren act, dance, and compete.
In her later years, she lived with dementia. During those years, it's imperative the family thanks members of the community including, but not limited to, the Pardeeville Piggly Wiggly and Bank of Poynette for exhibiting patience as a gluten-intolerant octogenarian navigated her daily life as her memory slipped.
Margaret spent her final days living in At Home Again Memory Care in Rio, which treated her like family and brought out many moments of joy for her bright, Irish soul.
Survivors include six children, Karen (Ron) Buzzell of Cottage Grove, Ralph (Rita) Pulver of Rio, Lois (Don) Corning of Oregon, Ellen (Al) Braithwaite of Poynette, Linda (Dan) Cooper of Rice Lake and Nanette (Paul) Knuteson of Poynette, 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law, Rhoda Barden and Joan Pulver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents, Marvin and Molly Haynes; her siblings, Mary, Katherine, Marvin (Bud), John (Freck), Cecelia and Charlotte.
Private graveside services will be held at Wyocena Cemetery, with a celebration of Margaret’s life to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.