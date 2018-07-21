PRAIRIE DU SAC—Hildegard Pulsfus, age 97, died on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at The Pines assisted living in Prairie du Sac. She was born in Auf Grabau, Germany, on Aug. 3, 1920. Her parents were Leonard and Martha Auchtung. She came to the United States aboard the ship Manchuria at the age of three. She met Leonard Pulsfus at her family’s farmhouse in Wisconsin in 1941. After Leonard was drafted into the Army, they were married near Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 26, 1943. They had 65 happy years together, and one of Hildegard’s favorite pastimes was “counting her blessings”.
Those blessings included her children, Sharon (James) Buzzell of Peachtree City, Ga., Dwight (Joy) of Sauk City, Sandra Guthrie (deceased, husband James), and Daryl (Susan) of rural Prairie du Sac; her grandchildren, Jamie (deceased), Stephanie, David, Madeline, Jacquelyn, Jasmine, Darrin, Luke and Sam; and four great-grandchildren.
Hildegard served as a caregiver for several of her younger siblings, and continued that loving service for others throughout her lifetime. She started employment outside her parents’ home at age sixteen and was known for her hard work, faithfulness, intelligence and creativity. She was active in church and civic activities. While she thoroughly enjoyed gatherings of family and friends, she also appreciated quiet time to read, work puzzles, pray and reminisce. While she was still physically able, her greatest pleasure was fixing a delicious meal for a house full of guests. Second and third helpings were mandatory.
As a young girl, Hildegard expressed her faith in Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. That faith strengthened and comforted her throughout her lifetime, and carried her through a wide range of life’s challenges. Reading her bible, praying and attending worship services sustained and comforted her over the years.
Hildegard was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Martha; sisters, Ruth Paulsen and Mary Losey; brothers, Leonard, Jr. and Herman; and three siblings who died soon after birth. She is survived by a sister, Irmgard Herwig; a brother-in-law, Henry Pulsfus; sisters-in-law Alice Lanzendorf, Esther McDonald, Genevieve Pulsfus and Madeline Shaw; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at GRACEWAY CHURCH, 65 13th Street, Prairie du Sac, on Wednesday, July 25 starting at 9 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at the Prairie du Sac cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at Maplewood Village, Greenway Manor, The Pines and Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and gracious service. Online condolences may be made at www.hooversonfuneralhomes.com.