PULSFUS, Henry LODI -Henry Carl Pulsfus, age 97, of Lodi, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at University Hospital in Madison.
Henry was born on February 4, 1922, in Poynette, the son of William and Sophie (Falk) Pulsfus. He was married to Ethel Schoeneberg, who preceded him in death in 1991. Henry was a World War II Army Veteran, who was very proud of his membership in the Poynette American Legion since 1961. He had operated the Arlington Market from 1948 to 1970, and then Miller and Miller in Waunakee from 1970 to 1991. Henry had served on the Poynette/Arlington School Board for 14 years. From 1948 until 1971, he was a part of the Arlington Volunteer Fire Dept. Henry was a member of the Arlington Curling Club. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends in Arlington.
He is survived by his son, Dan (Carol) Pulsfus, Portage; three grandchildren, Richard Pulsfus, John (Jaime) Pulsfus, and Emily (fiancé, Scott Haselrig) Pulsfus; his stepdaughter, Jean (Steve) Minga; his stepson, Jim (Pam) Seigert; his sisters, Alice Lanzendorf, Esther McDonald and Madeline Shaw; step-grandchildren, Kim and Ryan Olson, Andy (Anna Cordova) Minga, Jake (Kathryn) Seigert and Olivia Seigert; many dear relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Ethel and his second wife, Seloris “Lori”.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Lodi, WI, with the Rev. Michael Lee officiating. Private family burial will be in Calamus Township Cemetery, in Dodge County. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church in Lodi, Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage, or Poynette American Legion.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage and Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
