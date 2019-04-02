SAUK CITY - Dwight W. Pulsfus, age 70, passed away peacefully at his Sauk City home on March 31, 2019. He was surrounded by family as his battle with liver cancer came to an end. Dwight was born in Poynette on Jan. 21, 1949, to Leonard and Hildegard (Auchtung) Pulsfus. He excelled in athletics at Sauk Prairie High School until a car accident left him wheelchair bound at age 16. Dwight relied on his strong faith in Jesus Christ during the long recovery that followed, which would become the foundation of the rest of his life. He went on to earn his bachelors and law degrees from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.
Dwight's 28 year legal career included the Sauk County District Attorney's Office, Quale Hartmann Law Firm, and serving as Sauk Prairie municipal judge from 2004 to 2019. In 2003, he left his law practice to become the associate pastor at GraceWay Church in Prairie du Sac, retiring in 2018.
After being introduced by a matchmaker, Dwight and Joy Harshner began their "grand adventure" together on June 26, 1976. Son David was born six years later and brought much happiness to their lives. Dwight and Joy could rarely be found apart during their 42 wonderful years of marriage.
Dwight was an avid reader, who especially loved classic literature and the Bible. He had a great appreciation for God's creation and enjoyed fishing and hunting pheasants with his devoted black Labrador Deacon. He was a gifted story teller, possessed a quick wit, wonderful sense of humor, and was often sought out by others for his wisdom and encouragement.
Dwight is survived by his adoring wife, Joy; son, David (Kara) of Rockford, Ill., sister, Sharon (Jim) Buzzell of Peachtree City, Ga., brother, Daryl (Sue) of Prairie du Sac; brother-in-law, Paul (Kim) Harshner of Verona; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Hildegard; his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Agnes Harshner; a sister, Sandra (Jim) Guthrie; and nephew, Jamie Buzzell.
A Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at GRACEWAY CHURCH, 65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. Visitation will be held at the church Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and starting at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Memorials may be sent to GraceWay Church, Optimist Club of Sauk Prairie, or Agrace HospiceCare of Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.